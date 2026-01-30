Former Wisconsin linebacker named Charlotte (Fla.) HFC

The Charlotte Fightin’ Tarpons (Fla.) have made history when it comes to their head coaching position for football on Friday.

According to Wink News’ Zach Oliveri, Charlotte has named former Wisconsin linebacker and current Boyd Anderson head football coach Kevin Claxton as the school’s next lead man on the gridiron.

What makes the hiring historic is Claxton, per Oliveri, becomes the first African-American football head coach in its 100-year history of the school.

The Fightin’ Tarpons are coming off a 2025 high school football season where the team went 6-5 and fell in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs to 2024 state semifinalist Manatee, 28-21.

Charlotte parted ways with Cory Mentzer during the off-season as the Fightin’ Tarpons look to go in a new direction with the football program.

Mentzer and Charlotte went 0-4 the last four seasons against the school’s rival, Port Charlotte Pirates, with the program’s time beating Port Charlotte in the area’s “Battle of the Peace River” rivalry back in 2021. Charlotte before 2021 was 36-5 all-time versus Port Charlotte before losing four in a row. Mentzer finished his four-year tenure with an overall record of 19-23, leading Charlotte to three postseason appearances.

Claxton wrapped up the 2025 Florida high school football season with the Cobras as the team finished with a 0-9 record, according to MaxPreps.

During his time playing linebacker at Wisconsin, Claxton totaled 85 tackles, 8.5 sacks and was apart of the Badgers’ back-to-back Big Ten championship teams in 2010 and 2011. Claxton after his collegiate playing days served as an assistant at Boyd Anderson and was also a offensive analyst at Wisconsin.

Charlotte ended the 2025 season as the state’s No. 215th ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

