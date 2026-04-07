Hilary Knight reacts to making 'SNL' history after winning fifth Olympic medal

After Hilary Knight helped the USA Women’s Hockey team win the gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, she appeared on Saturday Night Live (SNL). On3 spoke to Knight after her SNL appearance last year, and she reacted to being the first female pro athlete to appear on the show twice.

“It’s such an iconic show, and the cast is incredible, and the host is incredible,” Hilary Knight told On3. “I don’t know. [Megan Keller] and I were talking about it. I was like, ‘Is this real? This is so special.’

Knight was involved in the opening segment with Keller, Team USA Men’s Hockey stars Jack and Quinn Hughes, and the host, Connor Storrie, from the hit show Heated Rivalry. The 36-year-old, who made her first appearance on SNL after winning a gold medal in 2018, is ready to be on the show for a third time.

“I think just with the Heated Rivalry conversation, what was going on post-Olympics for us, it just made sense,” Knight added. “And it was just a very natural alignment in that respect. And from sort of a fan standpoint of just someone who loves SNL, I mean, I’m like, ‘This is great. I love this. Let’s do it again.’

Hilary Knight attended the Academy Awards after her ‘SNL’ appearance

It made sense for Knight to make SNL history since she is the most successful women’s hockey player of all time. Along with the five medals, Knight holds the Team USA record (for both women and men) for goals (15) and points (33). She is also the all-time leading scorer in the Olympics, and her five appearances in the Olympics are the most in history.

But Knight did something even bigger than appearing on SNL. The former Wisconsin star told On3 that she was getting ready to attend the Academy Awards. After the Oscars, Knight went to Instagram to reveal her outfit on the red carpet and at the Vanity Fair party.

“It’s kind of one of those pinched me moments,” Knight said about attending the Academy Awards. “You see all the stuff on social, on TV, you watch them, and then you get to walk the red carpet and just be in that atmosphere and environment is going to be so much fun.”