Hofstra forward Victory Onuetu has committed to Wisconsin out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Onuetu averaged 4.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per games during his first season in college last season.

The 6-foot-10 forward appeared in 35 games for the Pride last season, logging 17 starts before entering the NCAA transfer portal. Onueto helped lead Hofstra to

Onuetu was considered a junior this past season after playing professionally Spain. Before coming over to the United States last offseason, Onuetu played for CB Prat Juventud in the Spanish Segunda FEB. He averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game there. Additionally, he also played for Monbus Obradoiro in the Primera FEB League.

“Having Victory coming to our program is a terrific addition to our team,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said, via release. “He’s an extremely talented, athletic front line player that gives us excellent rim pressure in transition, lob threats in the half court, shot blocking capability and relentless rebounding.

“In addition to complimenting our roster plan very well, he is an extraordinary person who Badger fans are going to love getting to know. We can’t wait until we can begin working with him when he arrives in June!”

Onuetu is the second player to commit to Wisconsin for the 2026-27 college basketball season. Former George Washington guard Trey Autry announced his commitment during the week. He arrives to Wisconsin as an incoming senior who averaged 11.0 points per game on a 38.5% clip from the 3-point line.

Wisconsin is coming off its third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance as a No. 5 seed. The Badgers finished the season 24-11 overall including a 14-6 record vs. the Big Ten Conference.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.