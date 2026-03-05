Nolan Winter injury update: Report reveals latest on Wisconsin forward's status after Maryland game

Wisconsin forward Nolan Winter went down in a heap of pain in Wednesday night’s 78-45 blowout victory over Maryland. Prior to departure, Winter scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

Heading towards the Badgers’ regular season finale against No. 15 Purdue, Winter is considered day-to-day. Wisconsin is currently tabbed as the No. 6 seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Wisconsin's Nolan Winter (lower body) is day-to-day, per a school spokesman.



Suffered the injury last night against Maryland.



Averages 13.3 PPG and 8.6 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2026

“We’ll know more tomorrow. Early indications, hopefully, we avoided the worst,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said postgame. “We’ll see where everything, with the testing, goes tomorrow, the evaluation goes tomorrow. We’ll know more in 24 hours or so.

“He hasn’t rolled that ankle. It’s the other one. Always, when you do that the first time, there’s an extra amount of pain. He was in decent spirits in the locker room and stuff. He’s already doing treatment. We’ll see what we learn tomorrow and have a path forward to get him healed up.”

Winter has started in all 30 of Wisconsin‘s games this season. The junior is averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

“Nolan is a fighter,” teammate John Blackwell said postgame. “If Nolan has the goal to play, he’s playing. Whether it’s one leg, two legs — he’s playing. We’re going to keep battling for Nolan how he battles for us.”

Wisconsin could add sixth Q1 win with victory over Purdue on Saturday

The Badgers head into their regular season finale with a 21-9 (13-6) record. They are currently projected as a No. 7 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology. Wisconsin, with a chance to add a Q1 win on Saturday, is currently 5-7 against Q1 opponents, 6-2 against Q2 opponents, and 10-0 against Q3/4 opponents.

Greg Gard‘s team heads towards its clash against Purdue, winner of five of its last seven games. This includes two wins over top-10 ranked opponents (No. 8 Illinois and Michigan State), and victories over Iowa, Washington, and Maryland. The Badgers and Boilermakers previously clashed in both teams’ Big Ten opener on Jan. 3, which saw then-No. 3-ranked Purdue coming out on top 89-73 in Madison.

Wisconsin is heading towards its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under Greg Gard. The Badgers reached the Sweet Sixteen in their first two seasons (2016 and 2017), but have not advanced the second weekend since then. Last season, the No. 3-seeded Badgers were picked off by No. 6 seed BYU 91-89 in the Round of 32.