Nolan Winter could return at a crucial moment for the Wisconsin Badgers. They’re preparing for a high-stakes matchup with the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Winter is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game due to a lower-body injury. The forward has missed Wisconsin’s last three games while recovering, leaving uncertainty about whether he will be available as the Badgers continue their postseason push.

Winter has been a key contributor for Wisconsin throughout the season, averaging 13.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while serving as one of the team’s most reliable frontcourt options. His absence has forced the Badgers to lean heavily on their backcourt in recent games, a trend that continued during their dramatic quarterfinal victory.

Wisconsin advanced to the Big Ten semifinals on Friday with a stunning 91-88 overtime win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Badgers were powered by a historic performance from guard Nick Boyd, who erupted for a career-high 38 points, setting a program single-game scoring record in the Big Ten Tournament.

Boyd received plenty of help from fellow guard John Blackwell, as well. He added 31 points as Wisconsin’s offense carried the team through a thrilling overtime finish.

Now the Badgers face a Michigan team that survived their own tense quarterfinal battle. The Wolverines narrowly defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes to advance, overcoming an unusually quiet performance from star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished with just six points. Guard Trey McKenney stepped up with 12 points to help Michigan close out the win.

Elsewhere in the tournament, the Purdue Boilermakers advanced with a convincing 74–58 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Veteran guard Fletcher Loyer led the Boilermakers with 19 points while knocking down four three-pointers.

In another quarterfinal upset, the UCLA Bruins defeated the Michigan State Spartans 88–84 despite losing forward Tyler Bilodeau to injury early in the game. Guard Donovan Dent delivered a standout performance with 23 points and 12 assists, while sophomore Trent Perry added 22 points.

For Wisconsin, the semifinal matchup carries significance beyond the conference tournament bracket. Entering Friday’s slate, both Wisconsin and Illinois were firmly projected in the NCAA Tournament field while jockeying for seeding.

Illinois’ loss likely drops the Fighting Illini from the No. 2 seed line to a No. 3 seed, while Wisconsin strengthened its case for a potential No. 5 seed with the victory. The Badgers are expected to be compared against teams such as the Tennessee Volunteers, North Carolina Tar Heels and Louisville Cardinals as the selection committee evaluates final resumes.

Whether Winter is able to return could play a major role in Wisconsin’s chances against Michigan, and potentially their push to improve NCAA Tournament positioning. It all goes down this weekend.