Old Dominion redshirt sophomore star quarterback Colton Joseph has committed to Wisconsin out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news on Sunday morning.

Following a redshirt season in 2023, Joseph emerged as Old Dominion‘s starting quarterback in 2024. As a redshirt freshman, he earned All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention honors after completing 59.9% of passes for 1,627 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Newport Beach, CA native entered the 2025 season as the starter and excelled once again, leading the Monarchs to a 9-3 regular season record. He passed for 2,624 passing yards and 21 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions, earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

Prior to enrolling at Old Dominion, Joseph was ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He committed to the program over schools such as Air Force, Army, and Navy. He will now get his chance to shine in the Big Ten Conference.

Wisconsin retained HC Luke Fickell after disappointing 4-8 season

Wisconsin is seeking some stability at the quarterback position, which it hasn’t had since Graham Mertz passed for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022. This past season, four different quarterbacks saw game action for a Badgers team that finished with a 4-8 record and missed the postseason for the second consecutive season (first time since 1991-92).

Following back-to-back disappointing seasons however, Wisconsin brass made the decision to retain head coach Luke Fickell. In three seasons with the program, Fickell has led the Badgers to a less-than-stellar 16-21 (10-17) record.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that the Badgers are making a “significant” financial investment, in addition to retaining Fickell.

“Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level,” McIntosh told ESPN. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era.”

“Our intention is to be, in terms of our investment, on par with those that we intend to compete with. Our expectations are to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten and beyond.”

