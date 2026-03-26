TE Drew Kessel sets Kansas OV, adds Wisconsin offer

Fargo (ND) South tight end Drew Kessel has set his first official visit of his recruitment, a June 5th date to Kansas.

“I want to make an official to Kansas because I have a great relationship with the coaches and want to learn more about the program,” he said.

Co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Matt Lubick has been the one building the relationship with Kessel, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound Rivals three-star.

Then Wisconsin joined the mix on Thursday.

“I don’t have a lot of knowledge on Wisconsin but was excited about the offer and still have my options open,” he said.

On next visits, Kessel said, “I am going to Iowa State this weekend for an unofficial spring practice, and am planning on going to University of Washington towards the end of April for a spring practice.”

Kessel also plays basketball at South.

Kessel had 38 receptions for 635 yards and five touchdowns.