Viral German soccer fan awestruck by LSU's Tiger Stadium, gets surprise from JJ Watt in Houston

A viral German soccer fan has been touring across the south ahead of his country’s World Cup opener, taking in all the sights and sounds that America has to offer. He has turned into something of a sensation online.

At this time a week ago, the fan, who goes by Freddy (or FreddyLA7 online), had a follower count in the mid-five figures. At the time of this writing he’s up over 555,000.

So how has the German soccer fan that has taken the Internet by storm become so viral? Quite simple, really. He’s tweeted genuine experiences — many of which include his shock at small things like how good some of the food offerings at Buc-ee’s are — and simply documented many of the things Americans have come to take for granted.

Things like gargantuan SEC football stadiums, for one. On Saturday, Freddy stopped by LSU‘s Tiger Stadium.

His caption? “Omg this is insane,” followed by a panning video shot of Death Valley.

The German soccer fan has gone so viral that he has hit the consciousness of the upper-echelon of society in America, too. Even celebrities like JJ Watt, the likely future NFL Hall of Famer, have gotten in on the act. Watt has seemingly enjoyed the tweets and the documented road trip as much as anyone.

To the point that he’s gotten involved. On Sunday night, Freddy tweeted a short video of a nice-looking hotel room. He captioned the post as follows:

“Our room for the coming days in Houston,” the German soccer fan wrote. “I don’t even know what to say about this. This is just unreal. No words. Huge huge thank you to JJ Watt for giving me and my friends the opportunity to stay at a place like this.”

Our room for the coming days in Houston. I don’t even know what to say about this. This is just unreal. No words.



Huge huge thank you to JJ Watt for giving me and my friends the opportunity to stay at a place like this🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8XKUzpgiqD — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 14, 2026

JJ Watt responded on Sunday morning, too. “Welcome to Houston Freddy,” he wrote.

Freddy and his crew seem to have gotten a good night’s sleep, if his Twitter account is any indication. He posted a picture of Popup Bagels and a fruit spread on a table overlooking a window with a view of the hazy city this morning.

Germany, of course, will begin its World Cup quest today against Curacao at 1 p.m. ET in Houston. And it will undoubtedly have the world’s most famous German soccer fan in attendance, there to document all the action.