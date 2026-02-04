During its bimonthly meeting on Wednesday, Wisconsin approved one-year contract extensions for three coaches: volleyball’s Kelly Sheffield, women’s soccer’s Paula Wilkins and men’s soccer’s Neil Jones. Luke Fickell did not receive the usual amendment, though, and UW AD Chris McIntosh said it was upon request.

McIntosh said Fickell asked not to be considered for a one-year extension this year. Instead, the Badgers coach said he wanted to keep his focus on the field after the school gave him a vote of confidence for another year in Madison.

Without the extension, Fickell’s contract remains as written last year when he received the customary one-year extension. His deal runs through 2032.

“In December, shortly after the 2025 season ended, Luke Fickell requested that I not put forward a contract extension for consideration this year,” McIntosh said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel’s John Steppe. “I respect his request and determined that the current terms of Luke’s contract will be maintained. Luke is completely focused on a successful 2026 campaign. There is no one more competitive than Luke, and he holds himself to the highest standards.

“He is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of everyone connected to Wisconsin — his own, the team’s, the University’s, alumni, supporters, fans, and the entire state. He continues to have our full support and, as we shared widely at the end of last year, Luke is making the necessary changes in the program, our department is increasing our investment and we are aligned with campus leadership in our commitment to football success.”

Last season, Fickell’s total compensation sat at $7.825 million at Wisconsin. That figure put him eighth among Big Ten coaches, according to the On3 Coaches Salaries Index.

Why Wisconsin is keeping Luke Fickell in 2026

Luke Fickell has a 17-21 overall record at Wisconsin since taking over in 2023. However, the Badgers are 9-15 over the last two seasons and haven’t made a bowl game since his first season with the program.

In November, Wisconsin announced Fickell would return to the program, and UW was preparing to make a “significant” investment in the football team. McIntosh acknowledged the mood around the fan base given the struggles and told On3’s Andy Staples Fickell has the right mindset to right the ship.

“Luke and I are totally frustrated and completely dissatisfied with how the program is performing right now,” McIntosh said. “When I evaluate Luke, he takes accountability for the decisions he’s made. There’s no deflecting. Beyond that, Luke Fickell is the same competitor he’s always been. He’s got the same experience in the Big Ten. He understands the brand of football Wisconsin needs to play. … He’s got the fire and the drive to lead us through this.”

Wisconsin has been active in the transfer portal this offseason to overhaul the roster and bounce back from a four-win campaign. The Badgers have landed 33 players as part of a group that ranks No. 16 in the On3 Team Transfer Portal Rankings, led by former Iowa State running back Abu Sama.