Wisconsin announces jersey patch sponsorship deal with Culver's for football, basketball

Wisconsin Athletics is taking another step into the evolving landscape of college sports. On Monday, the school announced an expanded partnership with Culver’s that makes the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain the first jersey patch sponsor in program history for Badger football, men’s basketball and men’s hockey.

The agreement deepens a relationship that has lasted more than 25 years while also creating new NIL opportunities for Wisconsin student-athletes. According to the university, the partnership will provide significant resources to help support the future of Badger Athletics.

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The Culver’s logo will make its on-field debut when Wisconsin opens the 2026 season against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Sept. 6. Wisconsin officials described the agreement as a transformational partnership between two of the state’s most recognizable brands.

“There are few things more quintessentially Wisconsin than Culver’s,” Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer Mitchell Pinta said in a statement. “This partnership is a natural fit for our jersey sponsorship—it’s a beloved brand among Badgers and a longtime partner of Wisconsin Athletics.

“Beyond the sponsorship, Culver’s will play an active role in engaging and creating meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes.”

The expanded agreement goes well beyond uniform branding. In addition to serving as the new jersey patch sponsor, Culver’s will continue its presence inside the Kohl Center as the on-court logo partner.

The company will also collaborate with Wisconsin student-athletes through NIL opportunities and produce original content designed to strengthen engagement with the Badgers’ fan base.

Moreover, Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver said the partnership reflects the company’s longstanding ties to the university and the state: “We’ve always believed the best moments happen when friends and family come together over a meal at home, or in the restaurants, or in the stands cheering on their favorite team,” Culver said.

“From the field to the court to the ice, Culver’s is proud to stand beside these world-class student-athletes and to celebrate every moment right alongside the families and fans across Wisconsin who love them.”

The partnership was facilitated by Learfield’s Badger Sports Properties, Wisconsin’s exclusive multimedia rights holder.

“The Badgers and Culver’s are among the most recognizable brands in the state, but more importantly they share deeply paralleled commitments to serving the communities and people of Wisconsin,” Badger Sports Properties Vice President and General Manager Scott Silvestri said. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Culver’s and strengthen their impact on Wisconsin Athletics and the Badger family.”

As schools across the country continue to pursue new revenue opportunities in the NIL era, jersey patch sponsorships have become increasingly common throughout college athletics.

Wisconsin now joins that growing list, while pairing with one of the state’s most recognizable companies in a deal that extends far beyond game day and is expected to benefit Badger student-athletes for years to come.