Wisconsin fans storm court after dominant win over No. 10 Michigan State

On Friday, Wisconsin fans stormed their home court after the Badgers upset No. 10 Michigan State in convincing 92-71 fashion. Wisconsin defeated No. 8 Illinois in overtime earlier this week, as well.

Wisconsin was red-hot in the triumph, shooting 15-35 (43%) from 3-point range. Badgers guard Nick Boyd was particularly spectacular, erupting for a game-high 29 points and four assists, while shooting 5-7 from downtown.

Boyd was far from Wisconsin’s only standout. Junior guard John Blackwell tallied 24 points and four rebounds against the Spartans. Blackwell was a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line.

As a team, Wisconsin scored 21 points off Michigan State’s turnovers. As well as the Badgers shot from range, they also doubled the Spartans’ points in the paint.

With the win, Wisconsin improved to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in conference play. The Badgers are finding their stride at the perfect time and have won four of their last five outings. In contrast, MSU has lost three of its last four games.

Despite MSU’s loss, the team has several bright spots. Spartans guard Jeremy Fears posted an impressive 12-point, 14-assist double-double, while only committing one turnover. Additionally, forward Coen Carr scored a team-high 19 points on efficient 6-10 shooting.

Unfortunately for the two Spartans, their stellar showings weren’t nearly enough to stop the Badgers’ scoring avalanche. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard likely wasn’t surprised by his team’s extraordinary performance. After Wisconsin’s win over Illinois, Gard raved about his team’s growth.

“We’re getting better,” Gard said. “Everybody talks about the lulls of February or the dog days of February, and I don’t believe in that. You have to be smart with how you use your days and your time and your practice hours and those things and not wear guys out.

“You have to be healthy, you have to be fresh, but we’ve always had the mindset of getting better and continuing to improve. I don’t care if it’s February 9th or January 3rd or anything in between, just continue to get better. And that always keeps you hungry for more and not bored. … The maturity of the next play and the toughness mentality has been the biggest thing. I think that’s grown and then players have gotten better individually.”

Wisconsin will look to build on its momentum when it squares off against Ohio State on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will air live on FS1.