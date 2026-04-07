Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. On3’s Joe Tipton has also confirmed the news. Bieliauskas made 35 appearances and 28 starts as a true freshman at Wisconsin this past season.

Bieliauskas averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 20.2 minutes per game in the 2025-26 season. He shot 43.1% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc.

Bieliauskas didn’t wilt under the bright lights, either. He scored a career-high 17 points in Wisconsin’s win over Michigan on Jan. 10. On March 7, he tallied 16 points in a triumph over Purdue.

Aleksas Bieliauskas played high school basketball for Kaunas “Varpas” Giznazija in Lithuania. He was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Bieliauskas is the fourth Wisconsin player who has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, Badgers star guard John Blackwell is entering the portal. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game this past season.

Wisconsin finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and a 14-6 mark in conference play. The Badgers have appeared in the NCAA Tournament for three consecutive seasons, but failed to advance past the Round of 32 each time.

The Badgers suffered a stunning 83-82 upset loss to 12-seed High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this season. After the loss, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard reflected on his team’s season.

“Extremely proud of my group to get us to this point. They’ve grown immensely,” Gard said. “… As I told them in the locker room, the worst part is we don’t get to go to practice again together. Thought this group has grown together.

“Today sucks. Today stinks. They’ll look back, how far they’ve come, what they’ve accomplished this year together, and do that with a lot of pride with the bonds that they’ve formed over the past six months.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.