Wisconsin forward Jack Robison plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Sam Kayser. Robison made 17 appearances for the Badgers this season.

Robison only averaged 1.8 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 forward didn’t see any more action as a true freshman last season. He played in just 13 of Wisconsin’s games.

Robison played high school basketball at Lakeville North (MN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 171 overall player and No. 39 shooting guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

As a senior in high school, Robison was a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball. He averaged 22.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during his senior year.

He is the first Wisconsin player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The Badgers suffered a stunning 83-82 upset loss to 12-seed High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In the loss, Wisconsin allowed High Point to reel in 13 offensive rebounds compared to its mere six. Additionally, the Badgers committed nearly twice as many turnovers as High Point.

“Extremely proud of my group to get us to this point. They’ve grown immensely,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said after the loss. “… As I told them in the locker room, the worst part is we don’t get to go to practice again together. Thought this group has grown together. Today sucks. Today stinks. They’ll look back, how far they’ve come, what they’ve accomplished this year together, and do that with a lot of pride with the bonds that they’ve formed over the past six months.”

Wisconsin finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and a 14-6 mark in conference play. The Badgers have appeared in the NCAA Tournament for three consecutive seasons, but failed to advance past the Round of 32 each time.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.