Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Edwards only made two appearances for Wisconsin this season due to injury.

Edwards started in Wisconsin’s season-opening win over Miami (OH). However, he left the game after suffering a sprained knee. In the win, he completed 6-of-his-13 pass attempts for 68 yards.

Edwards’ knee continued to limit him throughout the season. He attempted to return for the Badgers in Week 4 against Maryland. Alas, Edwards only played on Wisconsin’s opening drive and didn’t return to the game.

Edwards transferred to Wisconsin last offseason after spending three seasons at Maryland. He made 11 starts for the Terrapins in the 2024 campaign, finishing the season with 2,881 passing yards and 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

In total, Edwards made 26 appearances for Maryland. He totaled 3,317 passing yards and 19 touchdowns for the Terrapins, while only throwing 10 interceptions. Edwards spent his true freshman season at Wake Forest, but redshirted after not seeing any action.

Billy Edwards Jr. played high school football at Lake Braddock (VA), where he was a three-star recruit. He was the No. 1,497 overall player and No. 99 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Edwards is only the latest Badgers to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal. Wisconsin has already had over 15 players declare they plan to test the portal waters this offseason.

Without Edwards running its offense, Wisconsin’s season didn’t go according to plan. The Badgers finished the year with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-7 mark in conference play.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has only led the Badgers to one winning season in his four years at the helm of the program. Nonetheless, Wisconsin has announced Fickell will be returning as head coach in 2026.

“Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level,” Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh told ESPN. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era.

“Our intention is to be, in terms of our investment, on par with those that we intend to compete with. … Our expectations are to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten and beyond.”

