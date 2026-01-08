Wisconsin RB Dilin Jones enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Wisconsin redshirt freshman running back Dilin Jones has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news.
Jones totaled 300 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries this season. Across two seasons in Madison, the Laurel, MD native totaled 409 offensive yards.
Prior to enrolling at Wisconsin, Jones was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 136 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 12-ranked RB in his class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from Good Counsel.
Wisconsin retained HC Luke Fickell after disappointing 4-8 season
Following back-to-back disappointing seasons, Wisconsin brass made the decision to retain head coach Luke Fickell. In three seasons with the program, Fickell has led the Badgers to a less-than-stellar 16-21 (10-17) record.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that the Badgers are making a “significant” financial investment, in addition to retaining Fickell. That played a role in his retention.
“Chancellor (Jennifer) Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at the highest level,” McIntosh told ESPN. “We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important, is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era.
“Our intention is to be, in terms of our investment, on par with those that we intend to compete with. Our expectations are to compete at the highest level in the Big Ten and beyond.”
Wisconsin’s Transfer Portal departures
Dilin Jones is now the 22nd Wisconsin player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.
- Jr. LB Christian Alliegro
- Jr. TE Tucker Ashcraft
- RS-Fr. WR Kyan Berry-Johnson
- Jr. P Atticus Bertrams
- RS-Jr. OL Joe Brunner
- Jr. LB Tackett Curtis (UCF)
- RS-Sr. QB Billy Edwards Jr. (North Carolina)
- RS-Jr. WR Joseph Griffin Jr.
- Fr. WR Eugene Hilton Jr.
- RS-So. DL Jamel Howard
- RS-Fr. RB Dilin Jones
- RS-So. Trech Kekahuna (North Carolina)
- Jr. CB Geimere Latimer (West Virginia)
- Fr. S Remington Moss
- RS-Jr. DL Charles Perkins
- So. LB Cody Raymond
- Sr. OL Jake Renfro (Illinois)
- RS-Jr. LB Antarron Turner
- RS-So. EDGE Angel Toombs
- So. DL Ernest Willor
- RS-Jr. RB Cade Yacamelli
- RS-Sr. S Preston Zachman (Indiana)
