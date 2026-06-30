Wisconsin working to hire Texas' Shawn Eichorst as the new athletic director

Wisconsin is working to hire Shawn Eichorst as the new athletic director, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed. Eichorst is currently the deputy AD and COO at Texas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.

Shawn Eichorst has been with Texas since 2018. Before joining the Longhorns, Eichorst led the athletic departments at Nebraska (2012-2017), Miami (2011-2012), and Wisconsin-Whitewater (1999-2003), where he played football.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Before landing the job at Miami, Eichorst was Wisconsin’s deputy athletic director under Barry Alvarez. He joined the Badgers in 2006 and started as a senior associate athletic director. He worked his way up to deputy athletic director in 2009.

When Alvarez hired Eichorst in 2006, he explained why he made the move. “He brings a lot to the table. He has been a college student-athlete and director of athletics, both at UW-Whitewater,” Alvarez said. “He also is a proven Division IA athletic administrator. Being a native of Wisconsin, he knows our state. We are getting a very well-rounded and bright person to join our staff.”

Will Shawn Eichorst replace Chris McIntosh at Wisconsin?

Wisconsin is looking for a new athletic director after Chris McIntosh left the position earlier this year. McIntosh became Wisconsin’s AD in 2021 and is now the deputy commissioner for strategy for the Big Ten.

“To be able to work for the University of Wisconsin and certainly for the last five years as athletic director, to be able to pour everything I had into transitioning Wisconsin into a changing world, it’s just been an honor,” McIntosh told SBJ in April. “I’ve said along the way that the best thing about Wisconsin is the people. I’ve been surrounded by the best people and people who care about, first and foremost, our student athletes and about the university. They’ve just given everything to making Wisconsin the best it can be.

“On one hand, it’s very difficult for me to transition away from a place that’s so important to me. On the other hand, it’s an incredible honor and an incredible opportunity to be able to transition to a position at the Big Ten and to work for an incredible leader like Commissioner Petitti and alongside some top-tier, very capable members of the Big Ten as we navigate a dynamic period for college athletics.”