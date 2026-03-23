Wisconsin Wrestling associate head coach Jon Reader stepping down

Wisconsin associate head coach Jon Reader announced he would step down from the coaching staff to pursue opportunities outside the sport, On3 has learned. Reader joined the program under head coach Chris Bono in 2018.

“Today, I’m announcing a decision that has not come easy,” Reader said later Monday in a statement. “Wrestling has been a part of my identity for as long as I can remember. This sport built me. It shaped my discipline, resilience, toughness, and mindset. It gave me lifelong friendships, unforgettable highs, hard lessons through adversity, and a standard for how I approach life every single day! But sometimes in life, all you need is an opportunity. First, you have to recognize it.

“Second, you have to have the courage to ATTACK it. This was simply an opportunity I could not ignore. I’ve accepted the position as Vice President of Sales for the state of Wisconsin with Home Pro Roofing. This opportunity will bless my family in ways I never imagined possible, and after a lot of reflection and many conversations with my wife and kids, I knew it was the right step forward.”

Reader followed Bono over from South Dakota State after four years. He helped coach national champion Seth Gross, who spent his final days of college wrestling at Wisconsin.

“Stepping away from coaching was not a decision I made lightly,” Reader said. “In truth, I never thought I would. I’m stepping away from an incredible team and a group of young men I care deeply for — but I’m also stepping into another incredible team. I now have the opportunity to build and lead a group of highly motivated, hungry individuals across the state of Wisconsin, and that challenge excites me! I want to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to Chris Bono specifically.

“Fifteen years of loyalty, growth, adversity, championships, rebuilding years, and everything in between. We’ve been side by side through it all. I wouldn’t have wanted to go through those battles with anyone else. I’m forever grateful for the trust, the leadership, and the friendship.”

As far as what’s next, Reader is stepping into a VP role in a different business. He’s actually sticking around Madison.

“The good news is — I’m not going anywhere,” Reader said. “I’ll still be in the Madison area. My family loves the state of Wisconsin! And while I may be stepping away from the mat, I’m not stepping away from the mindset. What excites me most about Home Pro Roofing is the culture.

“The team is made up largely of former wrestlers — disciplined, competitive, tough and hungry individuals who know how to work and serve others. My kind of people! Home Pro Roofing has built a very strong presence in both Michigan and Ohio, and now we’re building something special here in Wisconsin. I have the privilege of leading that charge!

An Iowa State alum, Reader coached for two seasons in Ames before coaching at South Dakota State. As a wrestler, Reader was one of the best of his time.

At Iowa State, Reader was a three-time All-American and four-time NCAA qualifier from 2008-11. He was the 2011 NCAA champion at 174 pounds, going a perfect 39-0 and was wire-to-wire the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his weight class.

His 124 victories are tied for ninth all-time at Iowa State. Reader was also a member of the University World Team in 2010 and ’12 and competed as recently as 2016 in the Olympic Trials for Rio.