2025-26 women's college basketball coaching carousel

As the 2025-26 women’s college basketball season nears its end, the coaching carousel has begun to spin. Each opening and hiring will be tracked here and updated daily.

Jobs open: 3

Jobs filled: 0

A-10

VCU

VCU parts with head coach Beth O’Boyle, Kirk Crawford named interim head coach (2/2)

American

USF

Head coach Jose Fernandez accepts head coaching job with Dallas Wings, Michele Woods-Baxter named interim head coach (10/23)

Big Ten

Northwestern

Head coach Joe McKeown announces retirement following the 2025-26 season (3/24)