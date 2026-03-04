2026 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The regular season has officially concluded, and it’s time for conference tournaments. Stay tuned here for live updates to the 2026 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, including results, TV, and the overall bracket and schedule from Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s ACC Tournament will be held in Duluth, Georgia in Gas South Arena. The venue is located around 30 miles north of Atlanta.

The ACC Tournament is set up to where the top four seeds earn double-byes straight into the quarterfinals. This year, three of those teams are from the state of North Carolina in No. 1 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 NC State. No. 2 Louisville is the other team to earn a double-bye. SMU, Pitt and Boston College did not make the ACC bracket.

All times Eastern

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 12 Miami 83, No. 13 Stanford 76 [Stanford eliminated]

Miami led 19-10 after one quarter before Stanford won the second 29-18 for a 39-37 lead at halftime. The Hurricanes bounced back in the third, outscoring the Cardinal 28-13. In the fourth, Miami was held to just five points while Stanford scored 18 and sent the game to overtime tied at 70. There, the Hurricanes took control for an 83-76 win. Ra Shaya Kyle led the charge for Miami with a double-double, posting 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 2: No. 10 California 75, No. 15 Wake Forest 52 [Wake Forest eliminated]

Cal won in convincing fashion in the second game of the ACC Tournament. The Golden Bears won 75-52 over Wake Forest, fueled by a 21-11 second quarter and a 29-12 third quarter. Four of Cal‘s starters were in double-figures. Sakima Walker led the way with a double-double, scoring 17 points with 10 rebounds.

Game 3: No. 11 Georgia Tech 72, No. 14 Florida State 60 [Florida State eliminated]

Georgia Tech led 22-16 after the opening quarter and never looked back in its 12-point victory over Florida State. The Yellow Jackets’ star guard trio of Talayah Walker, La’Nya Foster, and Erica Moon combined for 50 points in the win, shooting 16-34 from the field. They are now scheduled for a Second Round clash against Virginia Tech, which downed the Jackets 62-51 in their last clash on Feb. 22.

Second Round (March 5)

Game 4: No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 9 Clemson (11 a.m., ACC Network)

Game 5: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Miami (1:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 6: No. 7 Syracuse vs. No. 10 California (5 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia Tech vs. No. 11 Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4 (11 a.m., ESPN2)

Game 9: No. 4 NC State vs. Winner of Game 5 (1:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 6 (5 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

ACC Tournament Semifinals (March 7)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

ACC Tournament Final (March 8)

Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 (1 p.m., ESPN)