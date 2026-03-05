2026 Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

March is here, and the regular season has concluded. For the Big 12 and conferences around the nation, it’s time for tournaments. Stay tuned here for live updates to the 2026 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament, including results, TV, and the overall bracket and schedule from Wednesday through Sunday.

This year’s Big 12 Tournament will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, inside the T-Mobile Center. There’s a ton of intrigue heading into the event, and there’s bound to be plenty of drama.

The top four seeds all advanced to the Quarterfinals — No. 1 TCU, No. 2 West Virginia, No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Oklahoma State. All sixteen teams made the dance, even Houston, who only won one conference game over Cincinnati on Feb. 1. Still, it’s anyone’s guess who ends up on top this weekend.

All times Central

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 12 Kansas State def. No. 13 Cincinnati, 91-66

The first game of the Big 12 Tournament was never too close. Kansas State got out to an 11-point lead after the first quarter, and they never looked back after that. Led by Taryn Sides and her 20 points, the Wildcats are moving on to face Texas Tech, while the Bearcats turn their focus to the offseason.

Game 2: No. 9 BYU def. No. 16 Houston, 76-66

No. 16 seed Houston gave BYU its best shot, cutting it to as little as three points in the fourth quarter. However, the Cougars held strong in the last period, eventually winning the game 76-66. Three players for BYU scored at least 15 points, including a team-high 16 points for Olivia Hamlin off the bench.

Game 3: No. 10 Arizona State def. No. 15 Arizona, 54-51

Arizona State outlasted in-state rival Arizona in a game that went blow-for-blow down the stretch. The Wildcats led by as many as eight points against the Sun Devils, but a scoring drought that lasted the final 2:51 allowed Arizona State to secure the win to advance in the tournament. Helosia Carrera scored 16 points and five rebounds for ASU during the win.

Game 4: No. 11 Kansas def. No. 14 UCF, 56, 35

Kansas led by as many as 21 points against UCF to cap off day one of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Wednesday. The Jayhawks forced the Knights to shoot 24% (14-57) from the floor during the contest. Jaliya Davis was held to 10 points, well under her 21-point average, but recorded 11 rebounds and dished out three assists.

Second Round (March 5)

Game 5: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. 12 Kansas State (11 a.m., ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 9 BYU (1:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 7: No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Arizona State (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 8: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Kansas (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 9: No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. Winner of Game 5 (11 a.m., ESPNU)

Game 10: No. 1 TCU vs. Winner of Game 6 (1:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Game 11: No. 2 West Virginia vs. Winner of Game 7 (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 12: No. 3 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 8 (8 p.m., ESPN+)

Big 12 Tournament Semifinals (March 7)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (3 p.m., ESPN+)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (5:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Big 12 Tournament Final (March 8)

Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (4 p.m., ESPN)