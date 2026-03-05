2026 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

The 2026 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament is here! It’s time to dive into the bracket, results, schedule, where to watch and more!

UCLA, which made a run to the Final Four last season, is the No. 1 seed and gets the double-bye, as do seeds No. 2 through four. The top 15 teams out of 18 make the tournament and the first round features three games with No. 10 through 15 competing.

“All 14 games of this year’s tournament will be broadcast live to a national audience, starting with the opening round being streamed on Peacock,” the release read. “The Big Ten Network (and the FOX Sports app) will broadcast the second round through semifinal games from Thursday to Saturday. The championship game on Sunday, March 8, will tip off at 2:15 p.m. ET on CBS, the third time the network has carried the title game.”

It’s another loaded slate at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The championship game is set for March 8th, so let’s dive into the latest bracket!

All times Eastern

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 13 Indiana 72, No. 12 Nebraska 69 [Nebraska eliminated]



Nebraska came out of the gates swinging in Indianapolis, outscoring the Hoosiers 29-15 in a dominant first quarter. This led to a 45-28 Nebraska lead at halftime, which led many to assume this would parlay into an easy second half for the Huskers. This was not the case, as Indiana led a furious comeback and took a one-point lead with 1:03 remaining, thanks to a Lenée Beaumont three-pointer. The teams traded clutch layups, but late free throws helped Indiana hold on for the improbable win.



Game 2: No. 10 Illinois 82, No. 15 Wisconsin 70 [Wisconsin eliminated]



Illinois won three of four quarters in Wednesday night’s First Round matchup against Wisconsin, which resulted in a 82-70 win over the Badgers. Illini forward Berry Wallace led the way for her team, scoring a team-leading 22 points in 39 minutes of play. They will clash against No. 7 Michigan State on Thursday in a rematch of Jan. 4’s contest, which the Spartans won 81-75 in East Lansing.



Game 3: No. 11 Oregon 82, No. 14 Purdue 64 [Purdue eliminated]



A strong second quarter, in which Oregon outscored Purdue 26-12, propelled the Ducks to a 82-64 win over the Boilermakers in the First Round of the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon had three players in double figures, led by guard Katie Fiso‘s 18 points on 6-13 shooting. Purdue‘s season likely comes to an end, while the Ducks keep on marching in their second Big Ten Tournament since joining the conference.

Second Round (March 5)

Game 4: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC (12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 5: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Indiana (25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network)

Game 6: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Illinois (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 7: No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Oregon (25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network)

Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 8: No. 1 UCLA vs. Game 4 Winner (12:00 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 9: No. 4 Minnesota vs. Game 5 Winner (25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network)

Game 10: No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 6 Winner (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 7 Winner (25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network)

Semifinals (March 7)

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner (2:00 p.m., BTN)

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner (4:30 p.m., BTN)

Finals (March 8)

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner (2:15 p.m., CBS)