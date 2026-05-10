2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket, schedule revealed
With conference tournaments in the books, the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket is set to be revealed. On Sunday night, the selections were announced.
There were a number of automatic qualifiers that already knew their fate heading into Selection Sunday. Those that won conference tournaments had no ambiguity; they were in the field.
But for others, a spot in the NCAA Softball Tournament was not a guarantee. So there was some tension and intrigue when the announcements were made.
Let’s get to the selections. The NCAA Softball Tournament was revealed live on Sunday night, and On3 keeps you posted with the latest.
2026 NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket Regionals (May 15-17)
Tuscaloosa Regional
(1) Alabama
USC Upstate
Friday – 1 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Belmont
Southeastern Louisiana
Friday – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Austin Regional
(2) Texas
Wagner
Friday – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Wisconsin
Baylor
Friday – 1:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Norman Regional
(3) Oklahoma
Binghamton
Friday – 3:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Michigan
Kansas
Friday – 6 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Lincoln Regional
(4) Nebraska
South Dakota
Friday – 6:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Louisville
Grand Canyon
Friday – 4 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Fayetteville Regional
(5) Arkansas
Fordham
Friday – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
South Florida
Washington
Friday – 8 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Gainesville Regional
(6) Florida
Florida A&M
Friday – 11 a.m. ET – SEC Network
Texas State
Georgia Tech
Friday – 1:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Knoxville Regional
(7) Tennessee
Northern Kentucky
Friday – 5:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Indiana
Virginia
Friday – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN2
Los Angeles Regional
(8) UCLA
Cal Baptist
Friday – 10 p.m. ET – ESPN2
South Carolina
Cal State Fullerton
Friday – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
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Tallahassee Regional
(9) Florida State
Stetson
Friday – 12 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Jacksonville State
UCF
Friday – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Athens Regional
(10) Georgia
Charleston
Friday – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Clemson
UNC Greensboro
Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ACC Network
Lubbock Regional
(11) Texas Tech
Marist
Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Boston
Ole Miss
Friday – 2 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Durham Regional
(12) Duke
Howard
Friday – 12 p.m. ET – ACC Network
Arizona
Marshall
Friday – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Stillwater Regional
(13) Oklahoma State
Eastern Illinois
Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Princeton
Stanford
Friday – 2 p.m. ET – ACC Network
Eugene Regional
(14) Oregon
Idaho State
Friday – 10 p.m. ET – ESPNU
Mississippi State
Saint Mary’s
Friday – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Bryan-College Station Regional
(15) Texas A&M
UConn
Friday – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN2
McNeese
Arizona State
Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Baton Rouge Regional
(16) LSU
Akron
Friday – 6:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Virginia Tech
South Alabama
Friday – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN+
Super Regionals (May 21-24)
Winner of Tuscaloosa Regional vs. Winner of Baton Rouge Regional
Winner of Austin Regional vs. Winner of Bryan-College Station Regional
Winner of Norman Regional vs. Winner of Eugene Regional
Winner of Lincoln Regional vs. Winner of Stillwater Regional
Winner of Fayetteville Regional vs. Winner of Durham Regional
Winner of Gainesville Regional vs. Winner of Lubbock Regional
Winner of Knoxville Regional vs. Winner of Athens Regional
Winner of Los Angeles Regional vs. Winner of Tallahassee Regional
2026 Women’s College World Series
May 28 through June 4 or 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma