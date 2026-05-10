2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket, schedule revealed

With conference tournaments in the books, the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament bracket is set to be revealed. On Sunday night, the selections were announced.

There were a number of automatic qualifiers that already knew their fate heading into Selection Sunday. Those that won conference tournaments had no ambiguity; they were in the field.

But for others, a spot in the NCAA Softball Tournament was not a guarantee. So there was some tension and intrigue when the announcements were made.

Let’s get to the selections. The NCAA Softball Tournament was revealed live on Sunday night, and On3 keeps you posted with the latest.

2026 NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket Regionals (May 15-17)

Tuscaloosa Regional

(1) Alabama

USC Upstate

Friday – 1 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Belmont

Southeastern Louisiana

Friday – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Austin Regional

(2) Texas

Wagner

Friday – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Wisconsin

Baylor

Friday – 1:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Norman Regional

(3) Oklahoma

Binghamton

Friday – 3:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Michigan

Kansas

Friday – 6 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Lincoln Regional

(4) Nebraska

South Dakota

Friday – 6:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Louisville

Grand Canyon

Friday – 4 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Fayetteville Regional

(5) Arkansas

Fordham

Friday – 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

South Florida

Washington

Friday – 8 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Gainesville Regional

(6) Florida

Florida A&M

Friday – 11 a.m. ET – SEC Network

Texas State

Georgia Tech

Friday – 1:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Knoxville Regional

(7) Tennessee

Northern Kentucky

Friday – 5:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Indiana

Virginia

Friday – 8 p.m. ET – ESPN2

Los Angeles Regional

(8) UCLA

Cal Baptist

Friday – 10 p.m. ET – ESPN2

South Carolina

Cal State Fullerton

Friday – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Tallahassee Regional

(9) Florida State

Stetson

Friday – 12 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Jacksonville State

UCF

Friday – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Athens Regional

(10) Georgia

Charleston

Friday – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Clemson

UNC Greensboro

Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ACC Network

Lubbock Regional

(11) Texas Tech

Marist

Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Boston

Ole Miss

Friday – 2 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Durham Regional

(12) Duke

Howard

Friday – 12 p.m. ET – ACC Network

Arizona

Marshall

Friday – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Stillwater Regional

(13) Oklahoma State

Eastern Illinois

Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Princeton

Stanford

Friday – 2 p.m. ET – ACC Network

Eugene Regional

(14) Oregon

Idaho State

Friday – 10 p.m. ET – ESPNU

Mississippi State

Saint Mary’s

Friday – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Bryan-College Station Regional

(15) Texas A&M

UConn

Friday – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN2

McNeese

Arizona State

Friday – 4:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Baton Rouge Regional

(16) LSU

Akron

Friday – 6:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Virginia Tech

South Alabama

Friday – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN+

Super Regionals (May 21-24)

Winner of Tuscaloosa Regional vs. Winner of Baton Rouge Regional

Winner of Austin Regional vs. Winner of Bryan-College Station Regional

Winner of Norman Regional vs. Winner of Eugene Regional

Winner of Lincoln Regional vs. Winner of Stillwater Regional

Winner of Fayetteville Regional vs. Winner of Durham Regional

Winner of Gainesville Regional vs. Winner of Lubbock Regional

Winner of Knoxville Regional vs. Winner of Athens Regional

Winner of Los Angeles Regional vs. Winner of Tallahassee Regional

2026 Women’s College World Series

May 28 through June 4 or 5 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma