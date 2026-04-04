2026 NCAA Women's Final Four: South Carolina defeats UConn, advances to national championship

Entering the Final Four, UConn had not faced a double-digit deficit all season. That changed Friday night as South Carolina had the Huskies’ backs firmly against the wall with a national championship on the line.

The Gamecocks looked like they were in total control in the third quarter against UConn as they jumped out to a 40-30 lead, using a 16-3 run to get there. But the Huskies responded with three straight three-pointers and eventually trailed by five points heading into the fourth quarter.

The two teams continued to trade blows from there. But South Carolina continued to make timely plays down the stretch and responded when UConn made any sort of charge. After the Huskies made it a 51-47 South Carolina lead, the Gamecocks responded with an 11-1 run as they sealed the victory.

That meant South Carolina secured a return to the national championship. In the process, UConn’s bid for an undefeated season also came to an end.

The ending wasn’t without some fireworks, though. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley had to be separated as time ticked away. The exchange came after Auriemma directly called out Staley during an in-game interview while also blasting the referees after a third-quarter foul disparity.

South Carolina takes down UConn

South Carolina and UConn played things close during the first half of Friday’s game as the Huskies went up 26-24 at halftime. But the Gamecocks got off to a furious start to start the second half, outscoring UConn 16-3 out of the gate and appeared to take full control.

The Huskies responded, though, and got as close as one point before South Carolina created a bit of separation by the end of the quarter. But Geno Auriemma had some choice words about the officiating in the third quarter after UConn got called for six fouls in the frame while South Carolina wasn’t whistled for any.

Although UConn got off to a better start to the fourth quarter, South Carolina stayed the course and continued to answer when the Huskies made a charge. All told, the Gamecocks outscored UConn 38-22 in the second half as they punched their ticket to the national title game once again.

Ta’Niya Latson led South Carolina with 16 points and 11 rebounds as part of another double-double while Agot Makeer also added 14 points to the effort. Joyce Edwards had 11 points to go with eight rebounds, as well.