2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament: Updated bracket, results, schedule, TV

Following Sunday night’s conclusion of the regular season, the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off at 11 am ET Wednesday inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. It’s the eighth consecutive year the SEC women will play their conference tournament in Greenville.

South Carolina (29-2, 15-1 SEC), winners of the last three consecutive SEC tournament titles, once again secured the No. 1 overall seed as the regular-season conference champion and thus automatically advance to the tournament quarterfinals along with fellow Top 4 seeds Vanderbilt (27-3, 13-3), Texas (28-3, 13-3) and LSU (26-4, 12-4).

In the meantime, this year’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament action began Wednesday morning between No. 9 Kentucky (21-9, 8-8 SEC) and No. 16 Arkansas (12-19, 1-15) at 11 am ET. Check out the full tournament schedule and how to watch the remaining games below:

All times Eastern

First Round (March 4)

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64 [Arkansas eliminated]

The Wildcats jumped out to a 29-10 advantage after the opening quarter and never looked back. It was a complete team effort as Kentucky had six players in double figures. That included a team-high 20 points and 13 rebounds from Clara Strack, while Jordan Obi also added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68 [Mississippi State eliminated]

Me’Arah O’Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, scored 22 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, while Liv McGill recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists to lead the Gators over the Bulldogs in the second game of the SEC Tournament. Florida led 21-11 after the first quarter and continued to pile on before entering the fourth quarter with a 72-46 lead.

Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49 [Texas A&M eliminated]

After Auburn took a 23-21 lead into halftime, Texas A&M stormed back in the second half to make things interesting, and Janae Kent made two free throws to take a lead with 11.3 seconds to go. But Ja’Mia Harris made a layup with 5.3 left, and Syriah Daniels blocked Kent’s final shot to seal an Auburn win.

Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48 [Missouri eliminated]

Missouri mounted a charge in the second half of Wednesday’s nightcap in the SEC women’s basketball tournament, but Alabama hit a new gear in the fourth quarter. Ace Austin hit four straight threes to help give the Crimson Tide a commanding lead en route to a 65-48 victory, which sent them to the second round.

Second Round (March 5)

Game 5: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Kentucky (11 am, SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Florida (1:30 pm, SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Auburn (6 pm, SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Alabama (8:30 pm, SEC Network)

Quarterfinals (March 6)

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner of Game 5 (12 pm, ESPN)

Game 10: No. 4 LSU vs. Winner of Game 6 (2:30 pm, ESPN)

Game 11: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 7 (6 pm, SEC Network)

Game 12: No. 3 Texas vs. Winner of Game 8 (8:30 pm, SEC Network)

Semifinals (March 7)

Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 (4:30 pm, ESPN2)

Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 (7 p.m., ESPN2)

SEC Tournament Championship (March 8)

Game 15: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 (3 pm, ESPN)