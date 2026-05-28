2026 Women's College World Series Bracket: Updated matchups, scores, schedule
With regionals and super regionals in the books, it’s time for the 2026 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Eight teams were left standing out of Supers and will start a double-elimination bracket at Devon Park.
Three of the top four seeds are still in the field, led by No. 1 overall seed Alabama. The other, Oklahoma, missed out on the WCWS for the first time since 2015 after a Super Regional loss to Mississippi State. That matchup also marked the Sooners’ first shutout loss since 2019. Texas is also among the teams left standing as the Longhorns look to repeat as WCWS champions.
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The 2026 Women’s College World Series will feature a double-elimination format to begin the week at Devon Park. Then, it will switch to a Best-of-3 series for the championship series starting June 3. On3 is tracking the WCWS with an updated bracket featuring scores and matchups.
Women’s College World Series bracket
All times Eastern
Thursday, May 28
Game 1: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Mississippi State – 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas – 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 UCLA – 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Nebraska – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, May 29
Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN
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Saturday, May 30
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 3 p.m., ABC
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 31
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 – 3 p.m., ABC
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Monday, June 1
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 – 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 12 (if necessary): Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11 – 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 7 p.m., ESPN
Game 14 (if necessary): Winner of Game 13 vs. Loser of Game 10 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Championship Series: Best of 3
Game 1: June 3, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: June 4, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 3 (if necessary): June 5, 8 p.m., ESPN