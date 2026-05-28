2026 Women's College World Series Bracket: Updated matchups, scores, schedule

With regionals and super regionals in the books, it’s time for the 2026 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. Eight teams were left standing out of Supers and will start a double-elimination bracket at Devon Park.

Three of the top four seeds are still in the field, led by No. 1 overall seed Alabama. The other, Oklahoma, missed out on the WCWS for the first time since 2015 after a Super Regional loss to Mississippi State. That matchup also marked the Sooners’ first shutout loss since 2019. Texas is also among the teams left standing as the Longhorns look to repeat as WCWS champions.

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The 2026 Women’s College World Series will feature a double-elimination format to begin the week at Devon Park. Then, it will switch to a Best-of-3 series for the championship series starting June 3. On3 is tracking the WCWS with an updated bracket featuring scores and matchups.

Women’s College World Series bracket

All times Eastern

Thursday, May 28

Game 1: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Mississippi State – 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas – 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 UCLA – 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Nebraska – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, May 29

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, May 30

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 3 p.m., ABC

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 31

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 8 – 3 p.m., ABC

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 1

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 – 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11 – 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): Winner of Game 13 vs. Loser of Game 10 – 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Championship Series: Best of 3

Game 1: June 3, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: June 4, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): June 5, 8 p.m., ESPN