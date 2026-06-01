2026 Women's College World Series: ESPN announces Opening Day games set viewership history

The 2026 Women’s College World Series is delivering record-breaking numbers, all before the championship series even begins.

ESPN announced that Opening Day of the WCWS generated the largest audience ever for the first Thursday of the event. According to the network, the four-game slate averaged 1.2 million viewers, representing a 63% increase from last year’s opening day coverage.

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The biggest draw came from Nebraska’s extra-inning victory over Arkansas. ESPN reported the matchup averaged 1.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched opening Thursday game in Women’s College World Series history.

“Last Thursday, NCAA Softball fans were locked in for the ’26 WCWS opening day games,” ESPN posted on social media. “Most-watched opening Thursday EVER. 1.2M avg. viewers, up 63% YoY. Arkansas-Nebraska (1.4M) is now the most-watched WCWS opening Thursday game in HISTORY.”

Last Thursday, @NCAASoftball fans were locked in for the '26 #WCWS opening day games!



🥎 Most-watched opening Thursday EVER

🥎 1.2M avg. viewers, up 63% YoY

🥎 @RazorbackSB–@HuskerSoftball (1.4M) is now the most-watched WCWS opening Thursday game in HISTORY pic.twitter.com/f7jrNnZfdt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 1, 2026

The strong ratings come as college softball continues to experience tremendous growth nationally. The sport has enjoyed increased television exposure in recent years, and this season’s Women’s College World Series has already produced several dramatic moments and high-profile matchups.

Eight teams advanced to Oklahoma City following regional and super regional play, with three of the top four national seeds still alive entering the WCWS. No. 1 overall seed Alabama remains in contention alongside Texas Tech, Tennessee and defending national champion Texas.

One of the biggest storylines of the tournament came before the event even began. Oklahoma failed to reach the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2015 after suffering a Super Regional loss to Mississippi State. The defeat also marked the Sooners’ first shutout loss since 2019.

Moreover, Opening Day featured four games, including Texas Tech’s 8-0 victory over Mississippi State, Tennessee’s win over Texas, Alabama’s victory against UCLA and Nebraska’s 10-inning thriller against Arkansas. Those contests helped set the stage for what has become one of the most-watched Women’s College World Series tournaments on record.

The action continued throughout the weekend, with Alabama advancing to the semifinals and Tennessee remaining unbeaten entering Monday’s matchup against Texas. Texas Tech also stayed alive after a dramatic nine-inning win over UCLA.

With the championship series set to begin later this week at Devon Park, the strong television numbers suggest even larger audiences could be on the way. If the opening day ratings are any indication, fans across the country are paying close attention as the race for the 2026 national championship reaches its final stages.