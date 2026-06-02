2026 Women's College World Series: ESPN sees TV Ratings surge through first 10 games

Through the first 10 games, the 2026 Women’s College World Series continued to see a TV ratings surge for ESPN. Viewership increased 33% year-over-year entering Monday’s semifinal games.

An average of 1.5 million viewers tuned in across the first four days of the WCWS, ESPN announced Tuesday. During that time, the network brought in three of the top five most-watched non-finals games on record – including two on ABC.

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Texas Tech’s extra-inning win over UCLA led the charge through the weekend with 2.0 million viewers on Sunday, including a peak audience of 2.6 million. ABC’s games also scored ratings wins for the Women’s College World Series as Texas’ victory over Nebraska and Texas Tech’s win against Tennessee both averaged 1.9 million viewers. Viewership for Monday’s games was not available at the time of publication.

ESPN's #WCWS viewership continues to soar 📈



🥎 Through 10 games, 1.5M avg. viewers

🥎 3 of the 5 most-watched non-Finals games on record

🥎 @TexasTechSB–@UCLASoftball 2.0M avg. viewers, the 2nd most-watched non-Finals game EVER#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/hvDLWgDJZc — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 2, 2026

The weekend numbers followed a strong start to the Women’s College World Series for ESPN. Opening Day of the WCWS also set a viewership record with 1.2 million viewers tuning in on average, which marked a 63% increase year-over-year. That includes 1.4 million people watching Arkansas vs. Nebraska to become the most-watched opening Thursday game on record.

Texas Tech, Texas set for WCWS rematch

For the second straight year, it will be Texas Tech vs. Texas in the Women’s College World Series final. The Red Raiders and Longhorns both went to if-necessary games on Monday to keep their seasons alive.

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Texas took down Tennessee in the opening game of the day, though the Lady Vols made things interesting in the seventh. But Longhorns head coach Mike White brought out ace Teagan Kavan to get the final out and seal the 5-2 victory, forcing a winner-take-all game with a spot in the championship series on the line.

Kavan then kept the Tennessee bats quiet, holding the Lady Vols to two hits and out-dueling Karlyn Pickens as Texas got the 4-0 win. As a result, the Longhorns secured a spot in the finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

With 14 games now in the books, the Women’s College World Series championship series is in place. It will be Texas vs. Texas Tech for the second straight year. The Longhorns took down the Red Raiders in three games in 2025, and they will square off once again. Game 1 is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.