2028 guard Riley Schellhammer commits to Villanova

Class of 2028 Riley Schellhammer announced her commitment to Villanova on Tuesday evening. The 5-9 guard out of Greenfield-Central had previously taken visits to Wake Forest and Illinois State, but knew Villanova was the place for her after her visit.

“As soon as I first set foot on campus last year in June, I just knew,” she told Rivals. “The campus was gorgeous, the coaching staff was amazing and super supportive. After watching so many games, I could tell it was a great fit and a great system.”

That comfort only grew as her relationship with the staff, including head coach Denise Dillon, developed over time. Schellhammer said the Wildcats made her a priority early, consistently showing up to watch her on both the AAU circuit and during her high school season.

“Ever since I got offered, they’ve been at every one of my AAU games and they’ve come to support me in high school,” she said. “Me and Coach Dillon have been on the phone a lot. We talk not just basketball, but personal life too, which built a great connection.”

On the court, Schellhammer sees herself as a natural fit in Villanova’s system.

“I’m a great shooter, so finding a program that has a lot of three-point shots and plays up and down, Villanova was the perfect fit for that,” she said.

While Schellhammer initially expected to wait longer before making a decision, she said the feeling she got after stepping on campus sped up her timeline.

“I thought I was going to wait until after June or into the fall, but I was just ready,” she said. “When you know, you know.”

Even with her college career still years away, Schellhammer is already looking ahead to competing in the Big East.

“Playing UConn multiple times – that big challenge is going to be great,” she said.

But there are plenty of aspects of her college career that Schellhammer is anticipating.

“Just knowing how the girls stay there, and the coaching staff makes sure you’re loved – that means a lot,” she said. “I’m excited to spend my four years there.”