ACC announces 2026 Softball All-Tournament Team selections

The ACC has announced its 2026 Softball All-Tournament Team following Saturday’s Championship Game between Florida State and Virginia Tech. The Seminoles came out on top with a 2-1 win, cementing their 20th ACC Championship in program history.

The All-Tournament Team is headlined by four Florida State players. Florida State‘s Jazzy Francik was named the MVP of the Tournament.

Congratulations to the 2026 Allstate ACC Softball All-Tournament Team 🏅 pic.twitter.com/qEw6nxFU6O — The ACC (@theACC) May 9, 2026

2026 ACC Softball All-Tournament Team

The Seminoles, who were the No. 1 seed in the Tournament, knocked off No. 9 seed Georgia Tech, No. 4 Stanford, and No. 3 seed Virginia Tech to win the trophy. Following the win, the ACC posted a great video of the players celebrating the win. The Tournament took place at Palmer Park, home of the Virginia Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but that didn’t last long. Florida State tacked on two runs in the bottom of the second to assume a 2-1 advantage, which remained for the rest of the game. FSU pitcher Jazzy Francik, who is one of the best players in all of college softball, improved to 22-2 on the season with the win.

With the win, Florida State has officially punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th consecutive season. The Seminoles’ last missed NCAA Tournament came in 1999. In that span, the program has reached 12 Super Regionals and seven Women’s College World Series. Florida State won the Women’s College World Series in 2018 and will be one of the main contenders to do so again this season.

2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Sunday

The bracket for the 2026 Women’s Softball NCAA Tournament will be revealed on Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Games will begin soon after at 16 regional sites on May 15. The top-16 seeds in the Tournament will host games. The Women’s College World Series will then officially get underway on May 28 in Oklahoma City.

The 2025 Women’s College World Series was won by Texas, which marked its first win in program history. The Longhorns downed rival Texas Tech in three games to win the WCWS. The event was dominated by the SEC last season, as five of the eight teams in the WCWS hailed from the conference (Florida, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas). The Big Ten (Oregon and UCLA) and Big 12 (Texas Tech) were represented as well.

Florida State is seeking a return to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2023, when it finished as the runner-up to Oklahoma. The Seminoles held the Sooners to just eight runs over two games, but scored just one run in that span themselves.