ACC women's basketball power rankings
We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s ACC women’s basketball power rankings.
1. Louisville
Louisville didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
2. North Carolina
UNC didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
3. Notre Dame
Notre Dame didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
4. Stanford
Stanford beat Cornell this week. They stay idle.
5. NC State
NC State didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
6. Duke
Duke beat a solid Syracuse team on the road. They’re on a roll now with four consecutive wins.
7. Miami
Miami earned a win against Stetson this week and will stay idle.
8. Syracuse
Syracuse fell to Duke this week and lost just their second game of the year.
9. Clemson
Clemson earned a win at Chicago State and will stay idle.
10. Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
11. Cal
Cal beat Cal Poly this week and will stay idle.
12. Virginia
Virginia didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
13. Wake Forest
Wake Forest didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
14. Florida State
FSU didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
15. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech earned a win over Wofford this week.
16. SMU
SMU didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
17. Pitt
Pitt didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
18. Boston College
Boston College didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.