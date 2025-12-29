We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s ACC women’s basketball power rankings.

1. Louisville

Louisville didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

2. North Carolina

UNC didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

3. Notre Dame

Notre Dame didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

4. Stanford

Stanford beat Cornell this week. They stay idle.

5. NC State

NC State didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

6. Duke

Duke beat a solid Syracuse team on the road. They’re on a roll now with four consecutive wins.

7. Miami

Miami earned a win against Stetson this week and will stay idle.

8. Syracuse

Syracuse fell to Duke this week and lost just their second game of the year.

9. Clemson

Clemson earned a win at Chicago State and will stay idle.

10. Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

11. Cal

Cal beat Cal Poly this week and will stay idle.

12. Virginia

Virginia didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

13. Wake Forest

Wake Forest didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

14. Florida State

FSU didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

15. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech earned a win over Wofford this week.

16. SMU

SMU didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

17. Pitt

Pitt didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

18. Boston College

Boston College didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.