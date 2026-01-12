ACC women's basketball power rankings
We’re nine weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s ACC women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: Duke and Notre Dame
Biggest faller: UNC and NC State
1. Louisville
Last week: Beat Miami and Pitt
2. Duke
Last week: Beat Cal and Stanford
3. Notre Dame
Last week: Beat BC and UNC
4. Stanford
Last week: Beat Wake Forest and lost to Duke
5. North Carolina
Last week: Lost to Notre Dame
6. NC State
Last week: Lost to Clemson and beat SMU
7. Virginia
Last week: Beat Georgia Tech and lost to Syracuse
8. Syracuse
Last week: Lost to Virginia Tech and beat Virginia
9. Clemson
Last week: Beat NC State and lost to Georgia Tech
10. Virginia Tech
Last week: Beat Syracuse and BC
11. Miami
Last week: Lost to Louisville and beat FSU
12. Georgia Tech
Last week: Lost to Virginia and beat Clemson
13. Cal
Last week: Lost to Duke and beat Wake Forest
14. Wake Forest
Last week: Lost to Stanford and Cal
15. Florida State
Last week: Lost to Miami
16. SMU
Last week: Lost to NC State
17. Pitt
Last week: Lost to Louisville
18. Boston College
Last week: Lost to Notre Dame and VT