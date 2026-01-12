We’re nine weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s ACC women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: Duke and Notre Dame

Biggest faller: UNC and NC State

1. Louisville

Last week: Beat Miami and Pitt

2. Duke

Last week: Beat Cal and Stanford

3. Notre Dame

Last week: Beat BC and UNC

4. Stanford

Last week: Beat Wake Forest and lost to Duke

5. North Carolina

Last week: Lost to Notre Dame

6. NC State

Last week: Lost to Clemson and beat SMU

7. Virginia

Last week: Beat Georgia Tech and lost to Syracuse

8. Syracuse

Last week: Lost to Virginia Tech and beat Virginia

9. Clemson

Last week: Beat NC State and lost to Georgia Tech

10. Virginia Tech

Last week: Beat Syracuse and BC

11. Miami

Last week: Lost to Louisville and beat FSU

12. Georgia Tech

Last week: Lost to Virginia and beat Clemson

13. Cal

Last week: Lost to Duke and beat Wake Forest

14. Wake Forest

Last week: Lost to Stanford and Cal

15. Florida State

Last week: Lost to Miami

16. SMU

Last week: Lost to NC State

17. Pitt

Last week: Lost to Louisville

18. Boston College

Last week: Lost to Notre Dame and VT