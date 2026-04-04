Tempers flared between South Carolina and UConn after the Gamecocks’ win over the Huskies in the Final Four on Friday. Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma went face-to-face, and afterward, a couple of legends of each program had a confrontation of their own on FaceTime.

A’ja Wilson called Paige Bueckers, trolling the former Huskies star by showing her a big ‘L’ on her forehead. Bueckers responded accordingly, which you can see for yourself below:

A'ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers after South Carolina's win over UConn in the Final Four 😂 pic.twitter.com/oBefVQWa7T — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2026

Bueckers’ reaction comes after the Gamecocks defeated her Huskies 62-48 in the Final Four. UConn was 38-0 before the loss and on a 54-game win streak dating back to last season’s national title run — which Bueckers was on the roster for.

Wilson, meanwhile, has a statue of herself outside of Colonial Life Stadium for the legacy she built at South Carolina. She’s gone on to become arguably the best WNBA player of her generation with the Las Vegas Aces.

While UConn’s first loss in over a calendar year should have been the story of the night, Friday night’s matchup will be remembered for the confrontation between the two head coaches. Auriemma appeared to confront Staley after the game, causing the South Carolina head coach to react.

Staley deflected any questions regarding this in the postgame press conference, but told ESPN’s Holly Rowe on the court that the UConn coach took issue with a pregame handshake, or lack thereof. Video was later revealed showing a pregame handshake between the two before the game.

Auriemma, however, denied shaking her hand before the game. His frustrations came to light in an interview with Holly Rowe mid-game in the second half, where he noted Staley “ranting and raving” toward the officials, and “calling the referees some names you don’t want to hear.” Auriemma addressed both situations postgame.

“I don’t have any regrets about what I said to Holly Rowe. … For 41 years I’ve been coaching and, I don’t know, 25 Final Fours. The protocol is before the game you meet at half court. Anybody see that before? Two coaches meet at half court and they shake hands, correct? Ever see it? They announce it on the loudspeaker. I waited there for like three minutes. So it is what it is.”

Regardless, South Carolina is moving on to the national championship game on Sunday. They’re set to play UCLA, which took down Texas 51-44 on Friday.