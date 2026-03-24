Alabama AD Greg Byrne reacts to WBB coach Kristy Curry leaving for USF

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced he is beginning “a national search” for the Crimson Tide’s next head women’s basketball coach after Kristy Curry left to take over the USF women’s program. Curry leaves after 13 seasons in Tuscaloosa, during which she compiled a 245-173 record overall.

The 59-year-old Curry agreed to a five-year contract with USF on Tuesday, according to On3’s Talia Goodman. This is Curry’s fourth Power Four head coaching job following previous stints at Purdue (1999-06) and Texas Tech (2006-13).

“Coach Curry did a commendable job with our women’s basketball team over the last 13 years, leading the program back to the NCAA Tournament and winning 20-plus games each of the last five seasons,” Byrne wrote in a statement posted to X/Twitter. “We appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family well moving forward. As we begin a national search for our next head coach, Alabama Athletics remains committed to the continued growth and investment in women’s basketball.”

Under Curry’s stewardship, Alabama has made the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament each of the past four seasons and five of the past six following a 21-season absence (1999-20) from the sport’s premier postseason event. But while the Crimson Tide’s men’s basketball team is entering its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 this weekend, the women’s team failed to make it out of the Round of 32, including three straight second-round exits.

Those endings aside, Curry transformed the Alabama women’s program during her 13 seasons in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide became a perennial SEC contender over the past several seasons. In fact, Alabama’s current five-year streak of 20-plus win seasons hasn’t happened to the program since the height of Rick Moody‘s tenure (1989-2005), which included eight straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 1992-99.

Curry fills an absence created when former USF head coach Jose Fernandez left last Fall for a head coaching opportunity with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

“I would like to thank (USF AD) Rob Higgins for the tremendous opportunity to lead a proud South Florida women’s basketball program,” Curry said in a USF press release announcing her hire. “A strong foundation is in place, and I look forward to building on it as we pursue conference championships and NCAA Tournament success. Rob and the University’s commitment to competing at the highest level —along with the clear vision and alignment at USF — are truly exceptional. I can’t wait to meet Bulls Nation and experience a rocking Yuengling Center.”

Meanwhile, Alabama will begin its search for her replacement to help propel the Crimson Tide women’s program to even greater heights into the future.