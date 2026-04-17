Aliyah Boston has agreed to a four-year, $6.3 million contract extension with the Indiana Fever, ESPN’s Shams Charania, Alexa Philippou and Kendra Andrews reported. That gives her the richest total salary in WNBA history to date.

Boston is coming off the best year of her young career with Indiana this past season. She averaged 15.0 points to go with 8.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists as the Fever made it to the WNBA semifinals. She built an immediate connection with Caitlin Clark upon her arrival in 2024, which has helped Indiana to back-to-back playoff berths.

The Fever selected Boston No. 1 overall out of South Carolina, where she won a national championship and became the AP Player of the Year in 2022. Upon her arrival in the WNBA, she didn’t miss a beat, winning the league’s Rookie of the Year award. Boston has also been an All-Star every year of her career.

In addition to her success on the court, Boston has also done TV work during the early part of her time in the WNBA. She spent the last two seasons as a contributor to NBC’s college women’s basketball coverage as a studio analyst on the network and on Peacock.

Aliyah Boston became eligible for a contract extension under the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement. She will make $1 million in 2026 and then earn 20% of the salary cap each following season through 2029, according to ESPN.

Indiana went 24-20 last season and headed into the WNBA playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Fever also won the Commissioner’s Cup during the regular season. After defeating the Atlanta Dream in the first round, Indiana took the Las Vegas Aces to five games before falling in overtime to end the season.

After the new CBA went into place, the Fever went to work locking in key pieces for 2026. Indiana notably re-signed Kelsey Mitchell to a one-year, $1.4 million – a supermax deal under the CBA – and also brought back both Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull as part of the free agent class.

This past week, the Fever also selected former South Carolina guard Raven Johnson with the No. 10 overall pick as the headliner of their WNBA Draft class. Indiana is scheduled to start the 2026 regular season on May 9 against Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.