Aly Raisman looks back at 'surreal' Olympic career, celebrates 'small moments' with Hershey's

Aly Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist, is still amazed at what she did in 2012 and the 2018 Summer Olympics. On3 recently spoke to the 31-year-old and asked if she ever envisioned being one of the most successful American gymnasts in Olympic history.

“I did not. I would say I had this really… This feeling that I can’t describe, that I thought when I was eight years old, one day I was going to go to the Olympics, and I was going to win floor,” Aly Raisman told On3. “And I don’t know why, because I’ve never had a feeling like that with really anything else in my life, but I just can’t explain it.

“I just felt this feeling, and I loved it so much, and being at the gym was my favorite place to be, but I never expected to have such a successful gymnastics career, and it definitely surprised me beyond my wildest dreams. So I never envisioned it. I never expected that I would’ve gone to two Olympics. It still feels very surreal.”

Of the six medals Raisman won in the 2012 and 2016 Games, three of them are gold. Raisman’s gold medals came from team and floor exercise in 2012, and team in 2016. She also earned two silver medals in 2016 (all-around and floor exercise) and a bronze in 2012 (balance beam). She is the third-most decorated gymnast in Olympic history behind Shannon Miller and Simone Biles.

Aly Raisman is excited about the 2026 Winter Olympics

Raisman reflected on her Olympic career as the 2026 Winter Olympics are underway. She said that she was planning to attend the Games in Milan Cortina and revealed which Winter Olympic sport she would compete in if she had the opportunity.

“It would be the figure skating, but I’m not good on skates, so that’s not in the cards for me, but I’ll be cheering for them,” Raisman said. “…I also think it just requires a lot of flexibility, and in a different way than in gymnastics. So I don’t think I’m flexible enough to do figure skating, but in my perfect world, that would be the sport that I would pick because it just is so impressive to watch.”

Raisman spoke to On3 as she was getting ready to participate in a Fireside Chat with Hershey’s for its “Hershey’s. It’s Your Happy Place,” campaign. She joined Olympic legends Jason Brown and Amy Purdy to share never-before-told stories about their time competing against the best of the world.

“I feel very aligned to the Hershey’s campaign because it’s all about celebrating the small moments,” Raisman said. “And I think that for me, when I was competing at the Olympics, a question I always got, no matter how well I did right after doing interviews, was ‘Are you going to go for the next one?’ And I think so often in our society, we’re often focused on the next thing. And I really love how Hershey’s is celebrating those in-between moments.”