Alyssa Thomas receives suspension for viral Caitlin Clark Flagrant 2 foul

During Wednesday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas received a Flagrant 2 foul after making contact with the throat of Caitlin Clark with a balled fist. The incident quickly went viral online, with many going after Thomas.

On Thursday, the WNBA officially handed down a suspension to the six-time All-Star. Alyssa Thomas will be suspended for one game, which will be Phoenix’s matchup against the Toronto Tempo on June 27.

Caitlin Clark got punched in the throat & stepped on by Alyssa Thomas.



No foul, of course 🙄 pic.twitter.com/peBy5K3kfi — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

“Upon postgame review, the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas has received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension for recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, it was announced today by the WNBA,” the WNBA said in a statement.

“The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension. Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27, when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.”

Fever coach outraged by lack of respect for Clark after Thomas incident

The incident with Thomas is not the first time that Clark has had issues with other WNBA players coming after her in games. And this was so viral that after the game, her head coach, Stephanie White, went off on the refs.

“[The referees] are coming in here aware of what happened two nights ago, and that s— still happens,” White said while discussing the Thomas move, per ESPN. “And the reckless closeout that they actually reviewed … that wasn’t upgraded. To me that’s like a do-over on a test; how do you screw it up again?

“Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. [Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating.”

On3’s Riley Gates contributed to this article.