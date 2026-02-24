Tennessee has lost four consecutive games, and pressure is mounting on Kim Caldwell. The Lady Volunteers’ head coach only drew further attention to herself after Tennessee’s 93-50 loss to South Carolina on Feb. 8 when she said her team had “a lot of quit” in them.

Prominent former Tennessee women’s basketball player Andraya Carter took exception to Caldwell’s comments. On Sunday, the ESPN analyst called out the second-year head coach.

“You should never say that your team has a lot of quit,” Carter said. “You never want to tell the fans that are watching and spending money to come watch your players that the players that they are watching are quitting on them, right? So that is the first mistake.

“Kim Caldwell is going to figure out what to say and when to say it in the public eye, but she has got a lot of things to figure out because I know she said this team has a lot of quit. To me, when I watch them, what they have is no belief. And when you’re playing on a team — and this is any team — you’ve got to believe in yourself, you’ve got to believe in the system, and you’ve got to believe in the staff.”

"If you're a coach, you are required to figure out a system that fits your players. There's no amount of NIL money that can buy buy-in."@Andraya_Carter on the Lady Vols season under Kim Caldwell

Tennessee hired Caldwell in April of 2024. She became the first non-Tennessee alum to lead the program since Pat Summitt.

Caldwell had a stellar first season at the helm of the program, leading Tennessee to a 24-10 overall record and an 8-8 mark in conference play. The Lady Volunteers ultimately advanced to the Sweet Sixteen before being bounced out of the Big Dance.

Three days after Caldwell said her team had quit in them, she revealed her hopes for the comment to be a turning point for her team. Tennessee won the following game, but hasn’t secured a victory since.

“When you’re struggling with yourself, maybe you can lean on the system and your teammates, and when your team is struggling, you can turn to your staff,” Carter said. “It doesn’t look like Tennessee, the players, they know who to turn to.

“Some of them might believe in themselves, but they believe in themselves on an island. It doesn’t translate to winning. It doesn’t inspire their teammates at all. There’s very little belief in this Tennessee locker room when I watch them.”

Kim Caldwell and Tennessee will look to stop their downward spiral on Thursday when they square off against No. 6 LSU at 5 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN.