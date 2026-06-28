Angel Reese snubs Flau’jae Johnson for a handshake during Dream vs. Storm game

Saturday night’s meeting between the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm marked the first between former LSU teammates Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese in the WNBA. And it didn’t come without some drama.

As the final seconds ticked away on a 105-90 Storm victory, no pleasantries were traded. Johnson attempted to give Reese a handshake, but was snubbed by the fellow LSU alum.

Flau'jae Johnson tried to give her former LSU teammate Angel Reese a handshake with more than a minute left in the game.



Friday's matchup was their first meeting as opponents in the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/68ZosBObKl — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2026

Johnson and Reese were teammates at LSU for two seasons (2022-2024). In that span, the Tigers won 65 games and a National Championship in 2023 under legendary head coach Kim Mulkey.

However, it seems that the former teammates had a falling out last year.

“We’re not friends, but I mean, like, that bond that we had, and that thing we did together, win the national championship, you can never take that away from us,” Johnson said on the Breakfast Club.

“It was a lot of media, it was a lot of locker room stuff, you know what I’m saying? You know, sometimes, like, stuff happens, you wish it don’t happen, but it do and you just gotta grow.”

Although the friendship fell through, Johnson explained that she was still pulling for her former teammate to succeed in the WNBA.

“I support her in everything she does,” Johnson said.

Reese is currently in the midst of her third WNBA season, and her first with the Atlanta Dream. She has already accrued quite a career, earning two-time WNBA All-Star honors. Reese also led the WNBA in rebounding in both of her first two seasons in the league.

Johnson, meanwhile, is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Storm as a rookie.

The two teams will meet once again on July 9, and again on July 31. We’ll just have to wait until then to see whether or not Mulkey has gotten in the ear of her former players about the meaning of ‘sportsmanship.’