Angel Reese trade: Paige Bueckers reacts to Chicago Sky sending former LSU star to Atlanta Dream

The Angel Reese trade from Chicago to Atlanta had all of the WNBA talking, even Paige Bueckers. The former UConn standout, who’s the star of the Dallas Wings, even found it to be crazy.

Reese, who was a standout and national champion at LSU, is a big-time defensive presence and the league’s rebounding leader. But, Chicago felt it could get value by sending her to the Dream for draft capital.

“It’s about to get crazy … trades will happen, people will find their home,” Bueckers said in reaction to the Angel Reese trade, via TMZ. “It’s exciting that the CBA negotiations got handled … basketball can start being played, it’s exciting.”

Reese is entering her third season in the WNBA. She’s earned WNBA All-Star honors in each of her first two seasons. Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season, while shooting 45.8% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc.

Reese led the WNBA in rebounding in both of her seasons in the league. Now, she’ll aim to boost the Atlanta Dream to championship contention.

The Dream posted a 30-14 regular-season record last year, but ultimately fell to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. With Reese down low, the Dream will look to win their first WNBA championship in organization history.

Reese will be excited to have an opportunity to compete for titles. Last September, Reese made headlines when she expressed her frustration with the Chicago Sky’s struggles.

“I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year. … I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”

Grant Grubbs contributed to this report