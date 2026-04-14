Angela Dugalic delivers special shout-out to family in native Serbian language after WNBA Draft selection

Angela Dugalic was selected by the Washington Mystics with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday. Dugalic became one of six UCLA Bruins to hear their name called by commissioner Cathy Engelbert, a new record for a single program in a single draft.

Dugalic spoke with Holly Rowe of ESPN immediately after getting drafted by the Mystic. Rowe gave her a chance to say something to her family, who were in attendance at The Shed in New York City. Dugalic gave them a special shout-out in her native Serbian language.

Angela Dugalic draft interview pic.twitter.com/ntzR9c1B55 — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) April 14, 2026

It had to have been a great feeling for Dugalic to celebrate that moment with her family. The Serbian international is now set to make her WNBA debut in 2026, and her year one salary will be $289,133, according to Front Office Sports. Dugalic, before the moment with her family, spoke about how being able to represent Serbia at the international level has helped her overall game.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity to play overseas with my national team,” Dugalic said. “I think it’s just been a blessing to prepare me for the league as well.”

Angela Dugalic had an accomplished career at UCLA

Dugalic began her collegiate career at Oregon in 2020-21 before transferring to UCLA ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. She missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season after suffering a torn ACL while playing for her national team at the FIBA World Cup.

Dugalic returned the following season, becoming a full-time starter and a key piece of head coach Cori Close‘s team. She started 63 games across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before moving into a primary reserve role this past season.

In 38 games in 2025-26, she posted a career-high 9.0 points per game, to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Dugalic shot a career-best 50% from the field. UCLA ended its season defeating South Carolina in the national championship game.