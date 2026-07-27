Audi Crooks reflects on time at Iowa State: 'No bad blood for me'

Audi Crooks is ready to do big things at Oklahoma State, but she will miss playing at Iowa State. On3 recently spoke to the 21-year-old basketball star, who said she has nothing but love for her former team.

“I think that’ll always be a part of my story; there’s no love lost for me,” Audi Crooks told On3. “There’s no bad blood for me at all. I enjoyed my time. And I feel like a lot of my teammates also decided to move on. So, I’m excited to continue to watch them grow and thrive in whatever environment.”

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Crooks played for Iowa State for the last three seasons and became one of the top scorers in the country. In her career with the Cyclones, Crooks averaged 22.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest. This past season, Crooks was selected to multiple All-America teams and was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team for the third time.

Audi Crooks shares why she joined Oklahoma State

In April, Crooks entered the NCAA transfer portal and committed to Oklahoma State. She told On3 that one reason she joined the Cowgirls was that their system is similar to what is run in the WNBA. “Part of the reason that I went to OSU is because they have a more WNBA-style professional system,” she said. “It’s run and gun, it’s pick and roll, so I’m ready to get acclimated to that atmosphere.”

Crooks joining Oklahoma State is huge for the program. Last year, the Cowgirls finished 24-10 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, so having Crooks on the roster could help them take the next step and win a title.

“I think as soon as we can get everybody on the same page and acclimated with one another… Because a good majority of that team is brand new, a lot of us are transfers,” Crooks said when asked what it would take for Oklahoma State to win a championship next season. “So, getting on the same page, I think, is going to be crucial in order for us to make a deep run.”