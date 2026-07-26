Audi Crooks talks joining Oklahoma State, enjoys 'being seen through a different lens'

Audi Crooks is enjoying her time at Oklahoma State after spending the past three seasons at Iowa State. On3 recently spoke to the All-American basketball star, who shared an update about joining the Cowgirls earlier this year.

“I think it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been cool being seen through a different lens and being coached through different eyes, as well as getting to know new teammates and new players,” Audi Crooks told On3. “I think that our team has a unique skill set, and I’m very excited for the season.”

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Crooks joined Oklahoma State after being selected to the All-Big 12 First Team the last three years at Iowa State. In 2025, the 21-year-old was named a second-team All-American after averaging 25.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest.

Because of Crooks’ success on the court, it led to her being arguably the most sought-after player in the NCAA Transfer Portal. And while Oklahoma State is in the Big 12, staying in the conference did not play a factor in her decision.

“It wasn’t important for me at all, to be honest; I didn’t take a lot of consideration, and it wasn’t like a, I have to stay here,” Crooks said. “I entertained different schools and different conferences, so it didn’t really play too heavily into my decision.”

Audi Crooks partners with JCPenney during WNBA All-Star weekend

With Crooks being one of the top players in college basketball, she had the opportunity to work with JCPenney during this year’s WNBA All-Star weekend. She is one of the athletes that make up JCPenney’s Inside Lane, the brand’s answer to providing access to style.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 25: Audi Crooks wearing head-to-toe JCPenney, shops with a young basketball fan from the Boys & Girls of Chicago at JCPenney’s North Riverside store to pick out a gameday fit for the WNBA All-Star game on July 25th. The experience celebrated JCPenney’s Inside Lane campaign, bringing trend-forward style within reach for fans everywhere on July 25, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Crooks mentored young basketball fans from the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago during a special shopping experience at JCPenney. During the All-Star game, the young fans that Crooks and the other athletes shopped with at JCPenney were seated behind the courtside area wearing the brand’s clothes.

“I think for me, after my own personal experiences with JCPenney and being young and going back to school shopping, I felt like JCPenney was a place where I could express myself fashion-wise without breaking the bank,” Crooks said. “It’s not crazy, but it feels like luxury. It’s a place that you can shop at and feel good about what you wear.”