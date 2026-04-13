Azzi Fudd's historic Dallas Wings rookie contract details revealed following WNBA Draft selection

The Dallas Wings selected Azzi Fudd No. 1 overall in the 2026 WNBA draft, and her rookie contract details have been revealed. According to Front Office Sports, Fudd will sign a four-year contract with a $500,000 base salary in Year 1. By Year 4, Fudd will have a base salary of $646,360, and the total contract could be over $2.2 million. The fourth year is a team option and could see her earn an escalated salary under the WNBA’s new exceptional players on initial contracts provision.

Azzi Fudd spent her entire college career at Connecticut. During her time with the Huskies, the 23-year-old was selected to the All-Big East First Team twice, named to the AP All-America First Team in 2026, and she led Connecticut to a national title in 2025. This past season, Fudd averaged 13.6 points per game and shot 43.6 percent from beyond the arc.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.