Baylor's Bella Fontleroy plans to enter Transfer Portal

Former Baylor player Bella Fontleroy plans to transfer in light of the Colorado ruling, she told On3.

Fontleroy’s decision to return for one more season of collegiate basketball comes after Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted a class-wide preliminary injunction that requires the NCAA to declare eligible all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted four seasons of eligibility this spring.

Fontleroy went undrafted in the 2026 WNBA Draft and signed a Training Camp contract with the Atlanta Dream, but did not appear in any games. She recently inked a deal to join the Roseto Panthers overseas.

Representative Byron Bundy noted that he’s optimistic about her return to college basketball, but is awaiting final decision.

She played four years of college basketball with the Bears, earning several accolades along the way. She was named to the 2025 and 2026 All-Big 12 Defensive Team and 2026 Honorable Mention All-Big 12.

She started in all 34 games during her last season with Baylor, averaging nine points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

“All persons in the United States who began to play in collegiate sports in the 2022-2023 season, competed in NCAA Division I sports, and completed four years of eligibility as defined by the NCAA’s prior rules by the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season, and are therefore barred from playing a fifth season due to the NCAA’s adoption and immediate implementation of the Five-Year Eligibility Rule,” the class certification read.