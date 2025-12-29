Big 12 women's basketball power rankings
We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big 12 women’s basketball power rankings.
1. Iowa State
Iowa State didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
2. TCU
TCU didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
3. Texas Tech
Texas Tech didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
4. Baylor
Baylor didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
5. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
6. West Virginia
West Virginia didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
7. Arizona State
Arizona State didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
8. Kansas
Kansas didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
9. BYU
BYU didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
10. Colorado
Colorado didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
11. Kansas State
Kansas State didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
12. Utah
Utah earned a 1-point win over Arizona this week.
13. UCF
UCF didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
14. Arizona
Arizona fell in a one-possession game against Utah.
15. Cincinnati
Cincinnati didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
16. Houston
Houston didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.