We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings.

1. UCLA

UCLA added another nice win to its resume with a road victory at Ohio State.

2. Maryland

Maryland didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

3. Michigan

Michigan didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

4. Iowa

Iowa notched a win over Penn State this week and stays idle.

5. USC

USC didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

6. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to UCLA at home, but they weren’t expected to win and it was a fairly promising result.

7. Michigan State

Michigan State had a weird week. They earned a great resume win over Ole Miss on a neutral court, but then struggled in a six-point home win over Rutgers.

8. Nebraska

Nebraska didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

9. Oregon

Oregon didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

10. Washington

Washington didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

11. Illinois

Illinois earned a win over Purdue this week.

12. Minnesota

Minnesota didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

13. Wisconsin

Wisconsin didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

14. Indiana

Indiana didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.

15. Penn State

Penn State fell at Iowa this week.

16. Purdue

Purdue fell to Illinois, but had a solid performance.

17. Rutgers

Rutgers nearly took down Michigan State, but came out with a six-point loss.

18. Northwestern

Northwestern didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.