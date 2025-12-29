Big Ten women's basketball power rankings
We’re seven weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings.
1. UCLA
UCLA added another nice win to its resume with a road victory at Ohio State.
2. Maryland
Maryland didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
3. Michigan
Michigan didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
4. Iowa
Iowa notched a win over Penn State this week and stays idle.
5. USC
USC didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
6. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to UCLA at home, but they weren’t expected to win and it was a fairly promising result.
7. Michigan State
Michigan State had a weird week. They earned a great resume win over Ole Miss on a neutral court, but then struggled in a six-point home win over Rutgers.
8. Nebraska
Nebraska didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
9. Oregon
Oregon didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
10. Washington
Washington didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
11. Illinois
Illinois earned a win over Purdue this week.
12. Minnesota
Minnesota didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
13. Wisconsin
Wisconsin didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
14. Indiana
Indiana didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.
15. Penn State
Penn State fell at Iowa this week.
16. Purdue
Purdue fell to Illinois, but had a solid performance.
17. Rutgers
Rutgers nearly took down Michigan State, but came out with a six-point loss.
18. Northwestern
Northwestern didn’t play any games this week. They’ll stay idle.