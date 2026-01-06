Big Ten women's basketball power rankings
We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: Washington
Biggest faller: USC and Nebraska
1. UCLA
Last week: Wins over Penn State and USC
2. Iowa
Last week: Wins over Nebraska and Northwestern
3. Maryland
Last week: Loss to Illinois, win over Indiana
4. Michigan
Last week: Win over Oregon in 2OT, loss to Washington, win over Minnesota
5. Washington
Last week: Wins over Northwestern and Michigan
6. Ohio State
Last week: Wins over Purdue and Rutgers
7. Michigan State
Last week: Wins over Indiana and Illinois
8. USC
Last week: Win over Nebraska, loss to UCLA
9. Illinois
Last week: Win over Maryland, loss to Michigan State
10. Oregon
Last week: Loss to Michigan in 2OT, win over Northwestern
11. Nebraska
Last week: Losses to USC and Iowa, win over Purdue
12. Minnesota
Last week: Win over Indiana, loss to Michigan
13. Wisconsin
Last week: Wins over Rutgers and Penn State
14. Indiana
Last week: Losses to Michigan State and Maryland
15. Penn State
Last week: Losses to UCLA and Wisconsin
16. Purdue
Last week: Losses to Ohio State and Nebraska
17. Rutgers
Last week: Losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State
18. Northwestern
Last week: Losses to Oregon and Iowa