We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: Washington

Biggest faller: USC and Nebraska

1. UCLA

Last week: Wins over Penn State and USC

2. Iowa

Last week: Wins over Nebraska and Northwestern

3. Maryland

Last week: Loss to Illinois, win over Indiana

4. Michigan

Last week: Win over Oregon in 2OT, loss to Washington, win over Minnesota

5. Washington

Last week: Wins over Northwestern and Michigan

6. Ohio State

Last week: Wins over Purdue and Rutgers

7. Michigan State

Last week: Wins over Indiana and Illinois

8. USC

Last week: Win over Nebraska, loss to UCLA

9. Illinois

Last week: Win over Maryland, loss to Michigan State

10. Oregon

Last week: Loss to Michigan in 2OT, win over Northwestern

11. Nebraska

Last week: Losses to USC and Iowa, win over Purdue

12. Minnesota

Last week: Win over Indiana, loss to Michigan

13. Wisconsin

Last week: Wins over Rutgers and Penn State

14. Indiana

Last week: Losses to Michigan State and Maryland

15. Penn State

Last week: Losses to UCLA and Wisconsin

16. Purdue

Last week: Losses to Ohio State and Nebraska

17. Rutgers

Last week: Losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State

18. Northwestern

Last week: Losses to Oregon and Iowa