Big Ten women's basketball power rankings
We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: Ohio State and Michigan State
Biggest faller: Washington
1. UCLA
Last week: Beat Nebraska
2. Ohio State
Last week: Beat Illinois and Maryland
3. Michigan State
Last week: Beat Washington and Oregon
4. Iowa
Last week: Beat Northwestern and Indiana
5. Maryland
Last week: Beat Rutgers, lost to Ohio State
6. Michigan
Last week: Beat Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin
7. Illinois
Last week: Lost to Ohio State, beat Penn State
8. Oregon
Last week: Beat USC, lost to Michigan State
9. USC
Last week: Lost to Oregon and Minnesota
10. Minnesota
Last week: Lost to Michigan, beat Northwestern, lost to USC
11. Nebraska
Last week: Beat Indiana, lost to UCLA
12. Washington
Last week: Lost to Michigan State and Purdue
13. Indiana
Last week: Lost to Nebraska and Iowa
14. Purdue
Last week: Beat Wisconsin and Washington
15. Penn State
Last week: Lost to Michigan and Illinois
16. Wisconsin
Last week: Lost to Purdue and Michigan
17. Northwestern
Last week: Lost to Iowa and Minnesota, beat Rutgers
18. Rutgers
Last week: Lost to Maryland and Northwestern