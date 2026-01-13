We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big Ten women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: Ohio State and Michigan State

Biggest faller: Washington

1. UCLA

Last week: Beat Nebraska

2. Ohio State

Last week: Beat Illinois and Maryland

3. Michigan State

Last week: Beat Washington and Oregon

4. Iowa

Last week: Beat Northwestern and Indiana

5. Maryland

Last week: Beat Rutgers, lost to Ohio State

6. Michigan

Last week: Beat Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin

7. Illinois

Last week: Lost to Ohio State, beat Penn State

8. Oregon

Last week: Beat USC, lost to Michigan State

9. USC

Last week: Lost to Oregon and Minnesota

10. Minnesota

Last week: Lost to Michigan, beat Northwestern, lost to USC

11. Nebraska

Last week: Beat Indiana, lost to UCLA

12. Washington

Last week: Lost to Michigan State and Purdue

13. Indiana

Last week: Lost to Nebraska and Iowa

14. Purdue

Last week: Beat Wisconsin and Washington

15. Penn State

Last week: Lost to Michigan and Illinois

16. Wisconsin

Last week: Lost to Purdue and Michigan

17. Northwestern

Last week: Lost to Iowa and Minnesota, beat Rutgers

18. Rutgers

Last week: Lost to Maryland and Northwestern