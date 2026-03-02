Boston College parts ways with Joanna Bernabei-McNamee

Boston College has parted ways with head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, sources told On3.

Bernabei-McNamee has been at the helm of the program since 2018 and has guided her team to the postseason once during her tenure. In 2022, the Eagles secured a spot in the WNIT and reached the Third Round. The Eagles haven’t finished above .500 since that year.

This season, Boston College is 5-25 overall with a 1-16 mark in ACC play. The Eagles won their lone conference game on Feb. 19 against 9-19 SMU.

Before arriving at Boston College, Bernabei-McNamee served as the head coach at Albany for two seasons. In her first year with the Great Danes, she led the team to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Prior to her time at Albany, she was the head coach at NAIA Pikeville for three seasons. Her coaching experience also includes assistant coaching roles at Eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and Maryland.