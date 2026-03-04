A brawl broke out in the second round of the Sun Belt conference tournament on Wednesday in a game between Coastal Carolina and South Alabama. A ref appeared to get knocked out for a short time during the ensuing melee.

The fight began when South Alabama forward Cordasia Harris appeared to say something to Coastal Carolina forward Tracey Hueston while pressed up against her back. Hueston immediately swung around.

As she did, she let loose a right hook that narrowly missed Harris’ face. Immediately two referees stepped in to push her away.

In the ensuing melee, Hueston appeared to strike one of the referees, who fell to the court. The referee did not move for a few moments as a South Alabama assistant and a referee tried to ward others off from the area with their arms. You can see the fracas below.

Coastal Carolina and South Alabama Women's teams get into a brawl and a Coastal Carolina player knocks a referee out COLD 😳 pic.twitter.com/ReK9xwcwGu — mp (@mpbets_) March 4, 2026

According to Zac Capps, seven South Alabama players were ejected for leaving the bench to get involved in the fight. Meanwhile, Hueston was also ejected for throwing punches.

Hueston exited the game with a double-double, notching 13 points and 11 rebounds. She also turned in three assists and a steal.

South Alabama, which led 64-55 at the time of the brawl, would go on to win 80-70, advancing in the tournament. Coastal Carolina was unable to mount a late surge despite the ejections depleting the depth for South Alabama late in the contest.

For the Jaguars, it was guard Chrysta Narcisse who led the way in the game. She finished with a game-high 24 points. Forward Diawna Carter-Hartley added 18, while guard Amyah Sutton finished with 16.

Coastal Carolina had its chances but ultimately couldn’t overcome strong 3-point and free-throw shooting by South Alabama. The Jaguars went 12-of-29 from 3-point range (41%), while going 16-of-21 at the charity stripe (76%).